North Helpline Empty Bowls events raise nearly $40,000 for food banks and homelessness prevention programs
Saturday, April 1, 2023
|Finding just the right bowl takes some time
Photo courtesy North Helpline
North Helpline held a multi-location "Empty Bowls" fundraiser March 24-26, 2023. (see our previous article) Pottery studios, school art classes, and individuals donated bowls.
Participants chose a bowl and purchased it for $30. The bowl was filled with soup and the money went to support North Helpline's programs.
They report:
Our 14th annual community meal was a hit!
We are so grateful for everyone in our community that came together to make our 14th annual community meal such a success.
|The joy of finding just the right bowl
Photo courtesy North Helpline
Together we raised nearly $40,000 to support our two food banks and homelessness prevention programs!
Thank you to the many community partners that helped us raise essential funding.
- To our incredible soup donors without which there would be no meal to share.
- To all the amazing artisans, students, and local craftspeople that donate each and every one of our bowls.
- To the many local businesses, museums, and neighbors that donate to our online auction.
- Finally, the amazing crew of volunteers that help us plan and run Empty Bowls year after year.
