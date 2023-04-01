North Helpline Empty Bowls events raise nearly $40,000 for food banks and homelessness prevention programs

Finding just the right bowl takes some time

Photo courtesy North Helpline

North Helpline held a multi-location "Empty Bowls" fundraiser March 24-26, 2023. ( North Helpline held a multi-location "Empty Bowls" fundraiser March 24-26, 2023. ( see our previous article ) Pottery studios, school art classes, and individuals donated bowls.





Participants chose a bowl and purchased it for $30. The bowl was filled with soup and the money went to support North Helpline's programs.





They report:









The joy of finding just the right bowl

Photo courtesy North Helpline

Together we raised nearly $40,000 to support our two food banks and homelessness prevention programs!



Thank you to the many community partners that helped us raise essential funding. To our incredible soup donors without which there would be no meal to share.

To all the amazing artisans, students, and local craftspeople that donate each and every one of our bowls.

To the many local businesses, museums, and neighbors that donate to our online auction.

Finally, the amazing crew of volunteers that help us plan and run Empty Bowls year after year. Most of all, thank YOU for supporting our community meal and the neighbors we serve.



Most of all, thank YOU for supporting our community meal and the neighbors we serve.

We are so grateful for everyone in our community that came together to make our 14th annual community meal such a success.