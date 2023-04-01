Shoreline School District students honored at State PTA Reflections program

“Gaia’s Playground”

Photograph by Natalie Lesh Reflections® is a theme focused National PTA and Washington State PTA arts recognition program. is a theme focused National PTA and Washington State PTA arts recognition program.





The Reflections program celebrates student creativity and encourages school age youth to express themselves through the arts.





Student art is judged first at the school level. Finalists from the school level then move on to the district level and then the state and national levels for judging.





The theme this year was “Show Your Voice.”







Best wishes to student Madeline Bunker whose musical composition “The Tailwagger” will be moving on to be judged at the national level! See her composition below! See the complete list of Washington State Reflections finalists (112 names).



All are invited to join in honoring this year's Reflections finalists by attending the

Washington State PTA Reflections Student Recognition Celebration Thursday, April 27, 2023 from 6:30 - 8:00pm Online/ virtual program

During the WSPTA Reflections Celebration award-winning students' artwork will be shown with live hosts guiding attendees through activities and a live chat feature so the audience can congratulate students as their artwork is displayed.

You must “reserve a spot” to view the online program. Free to register. For more information click here . To reserve a spot (free) click here







The 2022-2023 Washington State PTA Reflections finalists have been announced.Honorable Mention in the Dance Choreography category for Intermediate Elementary (grades 3-5)Dance titled “Fly Away”Honorable Mention in the Film Production category for Middle School (grades 6-8)Film titled “Vocal Ascension”Outstanding Interpretation in the Music Composition category for Primary Elementary (grades K-2)Composition titled “The Tailwagger”Honorable Mention in the Photography category for High School (grades 9-12)Photograph titled “Gaia’s Playground”Students receiving the Washington State Outstanding Interpretation award qualify for National PTA Reflections level judging and their submission has been forwarded to National PTA.