Sound Transit: Stride bus online open house continues through April 8

Saturday, April 1, 2023

Bus stop design
Sound Transit wants to hear from you! 

Learn about the latest designs Sound Transit has for the Stride S1, S2 and S3 bus lines and share your thoughts about construction until April 8 at an online open house that is available in English, Spanish, and Simplified Chinese. 

Three in person open houses have already been held, with focus on Lake Forest Park, Seattle / Shoreline, and Kenmore.

Stride 3 runs from Woodinville through Kenmore and Lake Forest Park. It continues along 145th in Shoreline to the new 148th Shoreline South Transit Center.



