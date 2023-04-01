Sound Transit: Stride bus online open house continues through April 8
Saturday, April 1, 2023
Learn about the latest designs Sound Transit has for the Stride S1, S2 and S3 bus lines and share your thoughts about construction until April 8 at an online open house that is available in English, Spanish, and Simplified Chinese.
Three in person open houses have already been held, with focus on Lake Forest Park, Seattle / Shoreline, and Kenmore.
Stride 3 runs from Woodinville through Kenmore and Lake Forest Park. It continues along 145th in Shoreline to the new 148th Shoreline South Transit Center.
