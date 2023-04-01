Cameras, security guard, and Shoreline Police catch the bad guys



On Friday March 31, 2023 at about 3:30am, Shoreline Police officers responded to a residential burglary in progress in the 20200 block of Aurora Ave N.



The reporting party, a security employee, stated he was watching two males on Live CCTV, lift the garage door to gain access to the secured parking garage that is only accessible to the residents.





When officers arrived, they located one male suspect who tried to run away from them. The second suspect, who was wearing a facemask and gloves, was found hiding behind a vehicle.



