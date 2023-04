Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 1:35pm, dispatch received a report of a residential burglary in progress in the Hillside neighborhood of Lake Forest Park.





The suspect forced entry into an occupied residence and was fatally shot by the sole resident.





Police and fire arrived within minutes, attempted life saving measures, secured the scene, and determined there was no threat to the public.





LFPPD, WSP, and the Major Crimes Task Force Detectives began conducting a thorough on-scene investigation which concluded around midnight.





This is an ongoing investigation.