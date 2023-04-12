NEMCo coordinated advanced training for area ham radio operators

Photo courtesy NEMCo In the case of a major disaster it is very likely that the only means of two-way communication will be ham radio operators. In the case of a major disaster it is very likely that the only means of two-way communication will be ham radio operators.





This quarter, the NEMCo Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Services (RACES) Chief Radio Officer, Jon Rumsey, coordinated two advanced amateur radio trainings in Winlink , an emergency radio messaging system used by organizations throughout the country, for both NEMCo and other area ham radio operators.





Area hams participated in basic and intermediate skill level training and had an opportunity for hands-on practice with their own equipment.





This training was followed by a three-day exercise coordinated by several of our experienced ham radio volunteers in various communications modes, including the popular VARA protocol.





This exercise was open to ham operators throughout the region to practice sending radio / computer messages throughout the area via the amateur radio system.





Operators from Mukilteo, Redmond, Bothell, Shoreline, Mercer Island, Wenatchee, and even Albuquerque, NM joined in contacting the net using Winlink protocols.





The ability to network with fellow hams throughout the region and beyond is critical in ensuring supplemental communications during emergencies when government resources are overwhelmed.





NEMCo is the Northshore Emergency Management Coalition of Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, and Northshore Utility District.







