Services for Gary Epps (1942-2023) on Sunday April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16 – 2:00 pm

Richmond Beach Congregational Church

1512 NW 195th St. (corner of 15th Ave NW and NW Richmond Beach Rd)

Shoreline, WA 98177

The service will also stream live at: youtube.com/@rbcc-ucc

He leaves behind his wife and cribbage partner Lee Craig; his son Tim Epps (Dorothy), his daughter Jennifer Epps (Judy), his bonus daughters Jennifer Pieri (Dave), Miranda Meyer, and Shelby Hjort (Eric); nine grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren, as well as dozens of best friends.For a more detailed profile of our beloved Gary go to: Gary Lee Epps (funerals.coop) A service to celebrate his life will be held with reception to follow: