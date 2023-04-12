Services for Gary Epps (1942-2023) on Sunday April 16, 2023
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
|Gary Epps 1942-2023
He leaves behind his wife and cribbage partner Lee Craig; his son Tim Epps (Dorothy), his daughter Jennifer Epps (Judy), his bonus daughters Jennifer Pieri (Dave), Miranda Meyer, and Shelby Hjort (Eric); nine grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren, as well as dozens of best friends.
For a more detailed profile of our beloved Gary go to: Gary Lee Epps (funerals.coop)
A service to celebrate his life will be held with reception to follow:
- Sunday, April 16 – 2:00 pm
- Richmond Beach Congregational Church
- 1512 NW 195th St. (corner of 15th Ave NW and NW Richmond Beach Rd)
- Shoreline, WA 98177
- The service will also stream live at: youtube.com/@rbcc-ucc
