Services for Gary Epps (1942-2023) on Sunday April 16, 2023

Gary Epps 1942-2023
Gary Epps, beloved husband, father, singer, friend, and hugger left this earthly scene on March 10, 2023 after a four-year battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. 

He leaves behind his wife and cribbage partner Lee Craig; his son Tim Epps (Dorothy), his daughter Jennifer Epps (Judy), his bonus daughters Jennifer Pieri (Dave), Miranda Meyer, and Shelby Hjort (Eric); nine grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren, as well as dozens of best friends.

A service to celebrate his life will be held with reception to follow:
  • Sunday, April 16 – 2:00 pm
  • Richmond Beach Congregational Church
  • 1512 NW 195th St. (corner of 15th Ave NW and NW Richmond Beach Rd)
  • Shoreline, WA 98177 
  • The service will also stream live at: youtube.com/@rbcc-ucc


