Center for Human Services honors supporters at Community Connections Gala

Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Center for Human Services (CHS) held its annual Community Connections Gala Saturday evening, April 1, 2023 at the Lynnwood Event Center. 

The event included a silent auction, a roaming magician, a live auction, a photo booth, delicious hors d’oeuvres and desserts, dueling pianos, as well as a moving testimonial from Argelia Paredes, a local resident and participant in our Family Support Department programs.

Ed Sterner, Volunteer of the Year
At the event, Executive Director Beratta Gomillion presented the annual Grace Cole Volunteer of the Year Award and the Dorrit Pealy awards for Outstanding Community Support.

The Grace Cole “Volunteer of the Year Award”, went to Ed Sterner. 

Ed serves as a CHS board member and officer, a NUHSA board member, a King County Human Services Alliance board member, and is involved in the community in numerous other ways.

Outstanding Community Support
Tara Smith
The Dorrit Pealy Award for “Outstanding Community Support”, by an individual, was presented to Tara Smith, Managing Partner of Crux Consulting

Tara has been working with CHS’s leadership for over a year to building their diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging competencies and overall management skills, going above and beyond the expectations of a consultant in supporting the agency and staff.

Outstanding Community Support
The City of Bothell
The Dorrit Pearly Award for “Outstanding Community Support”, from an Organization/Business/Entity, went to the City of Bothell for their commitment to bring behavioral health and family support services to their citizens by providing CHS with COVID-19 Relief Funds to open an office in Bothell and have three years of operating funds. The event was a huge success and fun for all involved.

Thank you for the community’s continued support of Center for Human Services helping build a stronger community, one family at a time. It has been an honor to serve the community for over 52 years.

If you were not able to attend the gala and would like to make a monetary donation to the mission of Center for Human Services, we invite you to visit our website at: https://www.chs-nw.org/get-involved/#donations


