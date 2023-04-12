Center for Human Services honors supporters at Community Connections Gala

Center for Human Services (CHS) held its annual Community Connections Gala Saturday evening, April 1, 2023 at the Lynnwood Event Center.





The event included a silent auction, a roaming magician, a live auction, a photo booth, delicious hors d’oeuvres and desserts, dueling pianos, as well as a moving testimonial from Argelia Paredes, a local resident and participant in our Family Support Department programs.





Ed Sterner, Volunteer of the Year At the event, Executive Director Beratta Gomillion presented the annual Grace Cole Volunteer of the Year Award and the Dorrit Pealy awards for Outstanding Community Support.



Ed serves as a CHS board member and officer, a NUHSA board member, a King County Human Services Alliance board member, and is involved in the community in numerous other ways.





Outstanding Community Support

Tara Smith The Dorrit Pealy Award for “Outstanding Community Support”, by an individual, was presented to Tara Smith, Managing Partner of Crux Consulting.





Tara has been working with CHS’s leadership for over a year to building their diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging competencies and overall management skills, going above and beyond the expectations of a consultant in supporting the agency and staff.



