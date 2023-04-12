Center for Human Services honors supporters at Community Connections Gala
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
The event included a silent auction, a roaming magician, a live auction, a photo booth, delicious hors d’oeuvres and desserts, dueling pianos, as well as a moving testimonial from Argelia Paredes, a local resident and participant in our Family Support Department programs.
|Ed Sterner, Volunteer of the Year
The Grace Cole “Volunteer of the Year Award”, went to Ed Sterner.
Ed serves as a CHS board member and officer, a NUHSA board member, a King County Human Services Alliance board member, and is involved in the community in numerous other ways.
|Outstanding Community Support
Tara Smith
Tara has been working with CHS’s leadership for over a year to building their diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging competencies and overall management skills, going above and beyond the expectations of a consultant in supporting the agency and staff.
|Outstanding Community Support
The City of Bothell
Thank you for the community’s continued support of Center for Human Services helping build a stronger community, one family at a time. It has been an honor to serve the community for over 52 years.
If you were not able to attend the gala and would like to make a monetary donation to the mission of Center for Human Services, we invite you to visit our website at: https://www.chs-nw.org/get-involved/#donations
