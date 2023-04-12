Lakeshore Garden Club Annual Fundraising plant sale April 29, 2023

SATURDAY, APRIL 29, 2023

from 10am – 3pm





We've got great prices on sun, part-sun, and shade perennials, ground covers, grasses, bulbs and rhizomes, natives, shrubs, trees, edible plants, and more!



Lakeshore Garden Club is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. For more than 20 years we have held this annual plant sale to support our programming, community projects, charitable donations, and a scholarship for the Horticulture Program at Edmonds College.



More information about the club: www.lakeshoregardenclub.com













