Lakeshore Garden Club Annual Fundraising plant sale April 29, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023

SATURDAY, APRIL 29, 2023 
from 10am – 3pm
Lakeshore Garden Club Plant Sale
Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Church

The Lakeshore Garden Club Plant Sale will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in the parking lot of the Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Church from 10am to 3pm.

We've got great prices on sun, part-sun, and shade perennials, ground covers, grasses, bulbs and rhizomes, natives, shrubs, trees, edible plants, and more!

Lakeshore Garden Club is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. For more than 20 years we have held this annual plant sale to support our programming, community projects, charitable donations, and a scholarship for the Horticulture Program at Edmonds College.

More information about the club: www.lakeshoregardenclub.com

Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Church is located at 17440 Brookside Blvd NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155


