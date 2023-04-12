City begins process to improve Ridgecrest Park as part of Park Bond
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
The drawing is part of the SEPA (environmental checklist) and is not necessarily final.
Ridgecrest Park is one of several parks in the City of Shoreline for which improvements are planned as part of Proposition 1, a park bond levy for park improvements and park land acquisitions.
This project proposal will include construction of walkways, an off-leash dog park , a play area, embankment slides, landscape improvements, and a seat wall.
The old, existing baseball diamond and associated dugout / fencing will be removed and replaced with an off-leash dog park.
