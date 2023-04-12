Mountlake Terrace public meeting to review proposals for public art
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Artwork will be a key part of a pedestrian plaza at the southwest corner of 236th Street SW and Van Ry Boulevard, across from future light rail.
A public meeting is set for 5:30pm Wednesday April 19, 2023 at MLT City Hall, 23204 58th Ave W Presentations will start at 6 p.m., with about 30 minutes for each artist’s proposal.
The city issued a Call For Artists in October, drawing 30 submissions. An artist selection panel then chose four finalists.
“We saw so many wonderful ideas, bringing in different perspectives from throughout the visual arts,” said Renee Norton, a Recreation Supervisor who is the staff liaison to the Arts Advisory Commission.
“For the public meeting, the finalists were invited to bring models, slideshows and other visual means. We hope people will attend, and through this process find a sense of ownership and connection with the chosen work.”
The Arts Advisory Commission will review the feedback from the meeting and make a recommendation to the City Council.
The future plaza, a 2,000-square-foot hardscaped area, is part of the city’s $5 million Transit Connection Corridor Project. A naming process for the pedestrian plaza will take place later this year, followed by construction in 2024.
