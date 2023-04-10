Jersey Mike's Seattle area sub shops raised $366k for Children's Hospital

Monday, April 10, 2023

The Shoreline Jersey Mike's in Aurora Village

On its annual month of giving, the 46 Jersey Mike's sub shops in the Seattle area donated the proceeds of all sales on March 29, 2023 to Children's Hospital.

See previous article

In the Seattle area alone, $366,293 was raised for Seattle Children’s Hospital.

Nationally the chain raised $21 million! A charity was chosen in each area of the country. A complete list of charities and money raised nationwide is available here by state.

Jersey Mike’s thanks its outstanding customers nationwide for their generous support during the 13th Annual Month of Giving this March which raised a record-breaking $21 million! 

The Shoreline Jersey Mike's is located in Aurora Village, between Costco and Home Depot.



