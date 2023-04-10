Classifieds: Shoreline Fire commissioners meeting rescheduled
Monday, April 10, 2023
NOTICE OF MEETING RESCHEDULEDExecutive Assistant
As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department has rescheduled the regular meeting scheduled for June 1, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. to June 8, 2023 @ 5:00 pm.
Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith
As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department has rescheduled the regular meeting scheduled for June 1, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. to June 8, 2023 @ 5:00 pm.
Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith
April 6, 2023
0 comments:
Post a Comment