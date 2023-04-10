The Giving Shed offers free items to everyone
Monday, April 10, 2023
On Evanston Ave in the Westminster Triangle, about a block from 145th, there is a rather large shed that offers free items: food, clothing, toys, even car seats.
It is “The Giving Shed,” or as Christy Riggin calls it, “The Whatever Shed.” Christy began the space after seeing the Little Free Libraries, and the Buy Nothing pages on Facebook.
She wondered why we couldn’t just have a “free anything” spot: “We all throw so much away.”
Thus began the “Little Free Shed.” Christy originally wanted it to be a shelf or a small cabinet. Then she received a shed as a birthday gift. This was pre-pandemic by a bit.
The shed originally had gardening tools. It quickly outgrew its “home.” The new, larger, shed holds food, canned and fresh, toys, clothing, and tools. She even has car seats.
|She hopes for a ramp to make the
Shed accessible to all
Sometimes people donate “pieces of something.” These mystery items could be cards to a game, a pinwheel missing its stem, a single sock. These items need to be thrown away.
Mostly though, she receives surprises of fresh or canned food, baby and children’s clothes, and games or books.
Christy also shares with other free pantries around, like North City Little Free Pantry "share with your neighbor" that is anything but “little.”
If she receives too many potatoes, for example, she takes them to North City. North City, in turn, will bring quantities to the Giving Shed. Christy takes food to Black Coffee and some churches, as well, when she is overstocked.
There are “Gleaning Groups” that regularly glean fresh or soon-to-be-expired food from stores and drop off items.
The Facebook page for The Westminster Triangle Giving Shed began as the shed began, as a way to share with friends and community. That too has grown, and is still a way to leave messages and pass along great tips and ideas.
|The Shed has food and clothing
Because she left canned food donations and snacks for her toddler, the car was regularly broken into, with only food taken. She has noticed that that doesn’t happen as much anymore.
This is a great boon to the community, but Christy is often frustrated too. The shed is sometimes left in a mess; or the food expires too quickly and smells. If she can’t manage to clean it, she hangs a sign that says “We are short of staff and will be back soon.”
Once she even had to ask someone to leave who was using the shed as a shelter. She has surprise help too- sometimes she will find that the shed has been cleaned, or tidied up and restocked.
|Canned goods
Want to become a donor? Christy says her most needed supplies are “ready to eat” foods. Menstrual products are needed, and often not considered in donations.
What NOT to donate? Please do not bring broken toys or expired food. Donations of time are incredibly valuable. Christy doesn’t even know who some of her helpers are. Some days, it is just straightened and cleaned for her.
What keeps her going? “Just knowing we have so many who need help.”
|Shoes and boots
“We all benefit from reusing items and reducing waste. And it doesn’t need to be a one-to-one exchange. If someone can use a bunch of items, just take them!
"Maybe they donate, or maybe they tidy up, or share a post- or save me a trip to Goodwill. It all evens out in the end.”
The Westminster Triangle Giving Shed is open Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, 9-7 generally. If there is perishable food, it is open longer or more often. It is not open after dark.
It is located at 14544 Evanston Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
