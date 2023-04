Photo by Gordon Snyder This charming sculpture is in Pfingst Animal Acres Park on Brookside Blvd in Lake Forest Park. This charming sculpture is in Pfingst Animal Acres Park on Brookside Blvd in Lake Forest Park.





There really are otters in LFP but these are the ones that will hold still for a picture!









There is a large bear with a child at the Mountlake Terrace Library, and multiple seals on the beach in Edmonds.