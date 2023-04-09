Chinese Languages classes at Shoreline Community College start Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Sunday, April 9, 2023
Visiting scholar Professor Ke returns to Shoreline Community College for Spring Quarter! She is scheduled to teach the Chinese Language Level 1 class and two workshops. The Language classes start April 11, 2023.
During this 8-week Level 1 Integrated Chinese course, students will be introduced to Pinyin, the official romanization system for Standard Mandarin Chinese in China. With Pinyin and tones, students can master pronouncing words properly and start building up vocabularies.
Grammar will be taught in communicative approach with many interesting topics. A workbook will be provided to keep and textbook will be loaned to students during the class session. Total of 16 classes per session over 8 weeks.
This course is designed to be in person on Tuesday in room # 1515 and online via zoom on Thursday.
Registration here: Arts, Culture and Music
In addition, she will teach Chinese cultural workshops to explore music, art, history, and other important cultural events. Workshops for families and students 13+. Students 8-12 years old should be accompanied by an adult.
Fee: $169.00
Item Number: 34278
Dates: 4/11/2023 - 5/30/2023
Times: 6:00 PM - 7:50 PM
Days: Tu
Sessions: 16
Building: SL015
Room: Room 1522
Instructor: Fei Ke
This is a Continuing Education class at Shoreline Community College
- on 5-6-2023. Register here
- on 6-3-2023. Register here
