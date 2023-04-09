Chinese Languages classes at Shoreline Community College start Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Visiting scholar Professor Ke returns to Shoreline Community College for Spring Quarter! She is scheduled to teach the Chinese Language Level 1 class and two workshops. The Language classes start April 11, 2023.





Grammar will be taught in communicative approach with many interesting topics. A workbook will be provided to keep and textbook will be loaned to students during the class session. Total of 16 classes per session over 8 weeks.



This course is designed to be in person on Tuesday in room # 1515 and online via zoom on Thursday.









Fee: $169.00 Item Number: 34278 Dates: 4/11/2023 - 5/30/2023 Times: 6:00 PM - 7:50 PM Days: Tu Sessions: 16 Building: SL015 Room: Room 1522 Instructor: Fei Ke

This is a Continuing Education class at Shoreline Community College



In addition, she will teach Chinese cultural workshops to explore music, art, history, and other important cultural events. Workshops for families and students 13+. Students 8-12 years old should be accompanied by an adult. Registration here: Arts, Culture and Music This is a Continuing Education class at Shoreline Community CollegeIn addition, she will teachs to explore music, art, history, and other important cultural events. Workshops for families and students 13+. Students 8-12 years old should be accompanied by an adult.

During this 8-week Level 1 Integrated Chinese course, students will be introduced to Pinyin, the official romanization system for Standard Mandarin Chinese in China. With Pinyin and tones, students can master pronouncing words properly and start building up vocabularies.