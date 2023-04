Photo by Gary Hansen

Not sure what is going on with the Eagles these days. This morning I saw an Eagle fly up to the nest and quickly retreat when he got there. Not sure what is going on with the Eagles these days. This morning I saw an Eagle fly up to the nest and quickly retreat when he got there.





About 15 seconds later I saw an Eagle fly to the nest.





I had assumed he ran into mother Eagle and left.





A few hours later my neighbor Gary sent me this photo. A Goose firmly planted in the nest.





--Martin De Grazia