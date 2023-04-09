Free ASL sign language interpretation for Netflix and Disney+ on Chrome

Sunday, April 9, 2023


There is now a Chrome extension that provides ASL Interpreting for movies on DisneyPlus and Netflix. 

It's called "SignUp Captions" and it's free. The interpreters are Deaf actors/entertainers. They are constantly expanding their library and you can even request a movie that isn't there yet. 

There are about 60 movies available so far, including Coco, The Incredibles, Black Panther, Frozen, Up, Zootopia, and more.

