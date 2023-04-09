High school musicians from Shoreline schools honored at Bellevue music conference
Sunday, April 9, 2023
|Shorecrest instrumentalists
L-R Alex Senn, Jameson Gibbs, Lucy Carli, Annika Fisher
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
The National Association for Music Education (NAfME) held its bi-annual All-Northwest Music Educator Convention in Bellevue, February 16-19, 2023.
One of the highlights of the conference was the hundreds of outstanding student musicians from all across the state, including 15 of our very own Shoreline students.
The Washington Music Educators Association (WMEA) sponsored the All-State Band, Choir, and Orchestra process to promote students' dedication to their musical knowledge and skill.
The competitive selection process began with individual musicians recording an audition and submitting it to WMEA. A panel of judges then ranked each instrument or voice part. From this ranking, a select group of musicians was selected.
The highest-ranking musicians qualified to perform in the All-Northwest and All-State music groups.
These students participated in three days of rehearsals directed by nationally recognized conductors. Their performances in front of thousands of attendees brought this extraordinary event to a close.
Honored musicians from Shoreline:
All-Northwest Band:
Shorewood High School
- Jameson Gibbs, Junior, Trumpet
- Laurel Madhavan, Senior, Alto
- Lucy Carli, Senior, Clarinet
- Annika Fisher, Senior, Bassoon
- Alex Senn, Sophomore, Clarinet
|Shorewood musicians. L-R Yuna Shin, Sarah Feng, Ameena Majeed, Gage Beeman, Keiyu Mamiya, Josephina LaBore, Blaise Clapper, Jasmine Shim, Gianni Milano, Leah Degenhardt
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
Shorewood High School
All-Northwest Band:
- Jasmine Shim, Sophomore, Clarinet
- Leah Degenhardt, Sophomore, Clarinet
- Keiyu Mamiya, Junior, Violin
- Blaise Clapper, Senior, Percussion
- Sarah Feng, Junior, Flute
- Ameena Majeed, Senior, Clarinet
- Yuna Shin, Junior, Clarinet
- Gage Beeman, Junior, Bass Clarinet
- Josephina LaBore, Junior, Bassoon
- Gianni Milano, Sophomore, Trombone
