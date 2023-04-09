High school musicians from Shoreline schools honored at Bellevue music conference





One of the highlights of the conference was the hundreds of outstanding student musicians from all across the state, including 15 of our very own Shoreline students.





The Washington Music Educators Association (WMEA) sponsored the All-State Band, Choir, and Orchestra process to promote students' dedication to their musical knowledge and skill.



The competitive selection process began with individual musicians recording an audition and submitting it to WMEA. A panel of judges then ranked each instrument or voice part. From this ranking, a select group of musicians was selected.





The highest-ranking musicians qualified to perform in the All-Northwest and All-State music groups.





These students participated in three days of rehearsals directed by nationally recognized conductors. Their performances in front of thousands of attendees brought this extraordinary event to a close.



Honored musicians from Shoreline:





Shorecrest vocalist

Laurel Madhavan, alto

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools Shorecrest High School







Jameson Gibbs, Junior, Trumpet All-Northwest Treble Choir:

Laurel Madhavan, Senior, Alto All-State Band:

Lucy Carli, Senior, Clarinet All-State Orchestra:

Annika Fisher, Senior, Bassoon

Alex Senn, Sophomore, Clarinet

Shorewood musicians. L-R Yuna Shin, Sarah Feng, Ameena Majeed, Gage Beeman, Keiyu Mamiya, Josephina LaBore, Blaise Clapper, Jasmine Shim, Gianni Milano, Leah Degenhardt

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

Shorewood High School

