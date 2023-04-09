RAINBOW BINGO Friday, April 14, 2023 at the Senior Activity Center

Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 
holds our monthly fundraiser RAINBOW BINGO 
with our incredible hostess Sylvia O’Stayformore!

Details
  • Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Games start 7pm, doors open at 6pm.
  • Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center, southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus, 18560 1st Ave NE #1, Shoreline WA 98155.
  • Participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a few musical numbers!
  • Cost: $20 Admission and $10 at the door for your bingo cards.
  • The $20 Admission reserves your seats and includes the evening’s entertainment and loaded nachos.
  • Register online https://shorelinelfpseniorcenter.org/events/special-events/
  • Call 206-365-1536 if not registering online.
  • $10 Bingo cards must be purchased at the door by cash or check as required by the Washington State Gambling Commission.
Bingo is a 21 and over event. Cash bar will serve beer, wine and Jell-O shots.



