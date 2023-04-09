RAINBOW BINGO Friday, April 14, 2023 at the Senior Activity Center
Sunday, April 9, 2023
Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center
holds our monthly fundraiser RAINBOW BINGO
with our incredible hostess Sylvia O’Stayformore!
Details
- Friday, April 14, 2023
- Games start 7pm, doors open at 6pm.
- Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center, southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus, 18560 1st Ave NE #1, Shoreline WA 98155.
- Participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a few musical numbers!
- Cost: $20 Admission and $10 at the door for your bingo cards.
- The $20 Admission reserves your seats and includes the evening’s entertainment and loaded nachos.
- Register online https://shorelinelfpseniorcenter.org/events/special-events/
- Call 206-365-1536 if not registering online.
- $10 Bingo cards must be purchased at the door by cash or check as required by the Washington State Gambling Commission.
0 comments:
Post a Comment