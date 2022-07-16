Trader Joe's salad dressing with ready-to-eat chicken Caesar salad contains undisclosed eggs

WASHINGTON, July 12, 2022 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert due to concerns that the salad dressing component of ready-to-eat (RTE) Caesar salad with chicken may contain egg, a known allergen, which is not declared on the finished product label.





















FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers with an allergy to eggs are aware that these products should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.The product is no longer sold in the stores but the concern is that customers with egg allergies may have previously purchased the item.The Caesar salads with chicken were produced on July 5, 2022. The following products are subject to the public health alert: 9 oz. plastic clamshell containers of “TRADER JOE’S CAESAR SALAD WITH WHITE CHICKEN MEAT and Creamy Caesar Dressing” with best by dates of 07/11/22 and 07/12/22, and a lot code of GHNW 186-06.The products bear establishment number “P-46987” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to Trader Joe’s locations in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.