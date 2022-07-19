Safety Day for Kids in Lake Forest Park

The Lake Forest Park Police Department held a very successful "Safety Day for Kids" on Saturday July 16, 2022 behind the station in Town Center at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.





This new event focused on children being safe while getting outside to bike, hike, and enjoy water activities.





Included in the activities was an obstacle course where children learned about stop signs, crosswalks, approaching corners, and being considerate around other bikes and groups of people.





They also got to perfect their skills at dunking police officers - we hear the Chief got wet!





Children and families had a lot of fun and we gave away a ton of life jackets, bicycle helmets and safety gift bags!





Thank you to the Northshore Police Foundation, NEMCO and CERT, King County Search / Rescue, King County Marine Patrol and the Northshore Fire Department!