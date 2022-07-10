Plastics are getting into everything-- Let’s try out Plastic Free July

Photo by nataliya-vaitkevich on pexels

By Sarah Phillips

Reduce plastics when you food shop

Put your reusable bags in the front seat of your car, or by the door so you don’t forget them.



Put your mesh vegetable bags inside your larger bag. Then you don’t need the plastic bags.



Don’t purchase items that are over packaged. Be a responsible consumer









You might want to send the Chief Executive of Costco a friendly note about packaging. Buying in bulk helps reduce the amount of packaging, however many products Costco sells still have lots of plastics. W. Craig Jelinek is the Chief Executive Officer cjelinek@costco.com









And, for a little good news, California just passed legislation requiring producers to recycle single use plastics.

“The costs of recycling infrastructure, recycling plants and collection and sorting facilities, will be shifted to packaging manufacturers and away from taxpayers, who currently foot the bill.” (New York Times, July 1,2022)

, a local recycling organization, is supporting Plastic Free July



Ridwell, a local recycling organization, is supporting Plastic Free July

They suggest you bring your own cup and water bottle. There are so many places you can get a refill without using a single use cup.





When ordering out, you can bring your own reusable bag and forget the utensils. Don’t you have a drawerful of utensils?



What can you do to reduce plastics this month?









Plastics are showing up in fish we eat. Microplastics come from larger items including plastic bags, clothing, plastic bottles, utensils, and gloves all break down into tiny bits that are eaten by fish we eat.International Environment journal has found that plastics can pass through the placenta barrier and are showing up in newborn babies.