Old Dog Haven Festival at Cromwell Park Saturday



Five (5) Festival tokens (valued $10) to use on games of your choice - and 50% off additional token purchases

Admission to Silent Auction and Pageant Contest

Festival swag bag

First 50 to check in will receive a Festival tote

Purchase Tickets! https://www.odhfestival.org Are tickets required? Shoreline’s Cromwell Park is accessible to the public.

Food trucks will be accessible to all park users.

To fully participate in our Old Dog Haven Festival - games, silent auction, pageant, and other fun activities - Festival tickets are required.



If you are unable to attend the event but would like to support our mission, Tickets include:DonateIf you are unable to attend the event but would like to support our mission, please donate here





About Old Dog Haven





Old Dog Haven is a small nonprofit group using a large network of foster homes to provide a loving safe home for abandoned senior dogs in western Washington.





When we have room and the means, we take these dogs into our homes. We adopt out those dogs with a reasonable life-expectancy. We care for the rest as members of the family in permanent foster homes (what we call “Final Refuge”) for as long as they have good quality of life. In addition, we try to assist owners in finding new homes for their senior dogs through our website and referrals.











Please join us in Shoreline’s Cromwell Park for a fun day of all things dog!We’ll have music, food trucks, games for you and your dogs, a fun pageant contest and lots of terrific auction items to bid on.All proceeds from this event will go to care for the senior dogs in Old Dog Haven’s network of Final Refuge homes.Come one, come all to our Old Dog Haven Festival!Saturday, July 16, 202210am - 5pmCromwell Park