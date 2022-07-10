Old Dog Haven Festival at Cromwell Park Saturday
Sunday, July 10, 2022
Please join us in Shoreline’s Cromwell Park for a fun day of all things dog!
We’ll have music, food trucks, games for you and your dogs, a fun pageant contest and lots of terrific auction items to bid on.
All proceeds from this event will go to care for the senior dogs in Old Dog Haven’s network of Final Refuge homes.
Come one, come all to our Old Dog Haven Festival!
Saturday, July 16, 2022
10am - 5pm
Cromwell Park
18030 Meridian Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
Event tickets are $30 for adults (Free for children under 12)
Tickets include:
If you are unable to attend the event but would like to support our mission, please donate here
- Five (5) Festival tokens (valued $10) to use on games of your choice - and 50% off additional token purchases
- Admission to Silent Auction and Pageant Contest
- Festival swag bag
- First 50 to check in will receive a Festival tote
- Purchase Tickets! https://www.odhfestival.org
Donate
Are tickets required?
- Shoreline’s Cromwell Park is accessible to the public.
- Food trucks will be accessible to all park users.
- To fully participate in our Old Dog Haven Festival - games, silent auction, pageant, and other fun activities - Festival tickets are required.
About Old Dog Haven
Old Dog Haven is a small nonprofit group using a large network of foster homes to provide a loving safe home for abandoned senior dogs in western Washington.
When we have room and the means, we take these dogs into our homes. We adopt out those dogs with a reasonable life-expectancy. We care for the rest as members of the family in permanent foster homes (what we call “Final Refuge”) for as long as they have good quality of life. In addition, we try to assist owners in finding new homes for their senior dogs through our website and referrals.
