New Mural at Compass Ronald Commons

Artist Sydney Simmons with her Ronald Commons mural - photo by Kathy Plant









Sydney and her family are members of Shoreline Covenant Church so when Corinne McKisson, Program Manager, expressed a desire for a mural, the church's Serve Locally Committee knew exactly who within their congregation could meet that need.





Sydney came up with an engaging design and quickly created the mural.



Ronald Commons is an affordable housing development in Shoreline at 178th St between Aurora Ave N and Linden Ave N. Approximately 50 children reside in the development but they will not be the only ones appreciating her cheerful mural.





Thanks Sydney for using your talents to benefit our community.









