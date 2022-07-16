Make your own zine in free workshop Saturday July 23, 2022

July is International Zine Month. 

Celebrate by making your very own zine with cartoonist and teaching artist, Margaret Hartley, in a FREE workshop on Saturday, July 23rd, 12:30 – 1pm at Shorelake Arts Gallery. 

All supplies provided and all ages welcome.

The Gallery is located on the lower level of Town Center at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE. 

The entrance is from the lobby.



