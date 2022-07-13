

The LFP council will meet in a work session at 6pm on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Both work session and regular meeting are hybrid - in person and online. Link to full agenda, Zoom link, and comment instructions here.





Meeting Location: 17425 Ballinger Way NE Lake Forest Park, WA 98155





Following the hearing, the council will consider the following ordinances and resolutions



ORDINANCES AND RESOLUTIONS FOR INTRODUCTION / REFERRAL



A. Ordinance 1245 - amending chapter 16.14 of the Lake Forest Park Municipal Code, Tree Canopy Preservation and Enhancement



B. Ordinance 1246 - creating a salary commission to set the salaries and benefits for Lake Forest Park elected officials.



ORDINANCES AND RESOLUTIONS FOR COUNCIL DISCUSSION



Ordinance 1242 Authorizing the Mayor to Sign a non-exclusive Franchise Agreement with Puget Sound Energy, Inc. for providing electric and natural gas service.



Ordinance 1243 granting XO Communications, LLC, a Master Use Permit in the public right-of- way of Lake Forest Park for a telecommunications system



Ordinance 1244 granting MCImetro Access Transmission Services Corporation a Master Use Permit in the public right-of-way of Lake Forest Park for a telecommunications system





ORDINANCES AND RESOLUTIONS FOR ACTION



Resolution 1850 – Interagency Reimbursement Agreement between Washington State Administrative Office of the Courts and Lake Forest Park Municipal Court for reimbursement costs related to the Blake decision



Resolution 1851 – Memorandum of Understanding regarding Municipal Court Security









The LFP council Thursday, July 14, 2022 7pm begins with a public hearing – Code Amendments for National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Source Control Program Creation and Stormwater Design Manual Updates.