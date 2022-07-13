LFP Council Thursday
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
The LFP council will meet in a work session at 6pm on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Both work session and regular meeting are hybrid - in person and online. Link to full agenda, Zoom link, and comment instructions here.
Meeting Location: 17425 Ballinger Way NE Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
The LFP council regular meeting Thursday, July 14, 2022 7pm begins with a public hearing.
Public Hearing on Ordinance 1241 – Code Amendments for National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Source Control Program Creation and Stormwater Design Manual Updates.
Following the hearing, the council will consider the following ordinances and resolutions
ORDINANCES AND RESOLUTIONS FOR INTRODUCTION / REFERRAL
A. Ordinance 1245 - amending chapter 16.14 of the Lake Forest Park Municipal Code, Tree Canopy Preservation and Enhancement
B. Ordinance 1246 - creating a salary commission to set the salaries and benefits for Lake Forest Park elected officials.
ORDINANCES AND RESOLUTIONS FOR COUNCIL DISCUSSION
Ordinance 1242 Authorizing the Mayor to Sign a non-exclusive Franchise Agreement with Puget Sound Energy, Inc. for providing electric and natural gas service.
Ordinance 1243 granting XO Communications, LLC, a Master Use Permit in the public right-of- way of Lake Forest Park for a telecommunications system
Ordinance 1244 granting MCImetro Access Transmission Services Corporation a Master Use Permit in the public right-of-way of Lake Forest Park for a telecommunications system
ORDINANCES AND RESOLUTIONS FOR ACTION
Resolution 1850 – Interagency Reimbursement Agreement between Washington State Administrative Office of the Courts and Lake Forest Park Municipal Court for reimbursement costs related to the Blake decision
Resolution 1851 – Memorandum of Understanding regarding Municipal Court Security
