I-5, SR 104 ramps to close overnight for light rail work next week

Saturday, July 16, 2022

There will be several overnight lane ramp closures on SR 104 and I-5 next week as Sound Transit contractor crews continue work on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension. 

Please plan ahead for the following closures:
  • Monday, July 18 – Thursday, July 21:
    • The northbound I-5 off-ramp to eastbound SR 104 will close nightly from 8pm to 4:30am through the morning of Thursday, July 21.
    • The northbound I-5 off-ramp to westbound SR 104 will close nightly from 9pm to 4am through the morning of Thursday, July 21.
  • Monday, July 18 – Friday, July 22:
    • The eastbound and westbound SR 520 on-ramps to northbound I-5 will close nightly from 8pm to 4:30am Monday, July 18 through the morning of Friday, July 22.
    • The HOV direct access ramps to connecting SR 104 and I-5 will close nightly from 10pm to 5am through the morning of Friday, July 22.


