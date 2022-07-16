I-5, SR 104 ramps to close overnight for light rail work next week
Saturday, July 16, 2022
Please plan ahead for the following closures:
- Monday, July 18 – Thursday, July 21:
- The northbound I-5 off-ramp to eastbound SR 104 will close nightly from 8pm to 4:30am through the morning of Thursday, July 21.
- The northbound I-5 off-ramp to westbound SR 104 will close nightly from 9pm to 4am through the morning of Thursday, July 21.
- Monday, July 18 – Friday, July 22:
- The eastbound and westbound SR 520 on-ramps to northbound I-5 will close nightly from 8pm to 4:30am Monday, July 18 through the morning of Friday, July 22.
- The HOV direct access ramps to connecting SR 104 and I-5 will close nightly from 10pm to 5am through the morning of Friday, July 22.
