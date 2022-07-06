Flags at half-staff Tuesday for tragedy in Highland Park, Illinois
Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Pursuant to the attached Presidential Proclamation, Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff immediately, in honor and remembrance of the victims who tragically lost their lives on July 4, 2022, in Highland Park, Illinois.
Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Saturday, July 9, 2022, or first thing Monday morning, July 11.
Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.
Email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag lowering.
0 comments:
Post a Comment