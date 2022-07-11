Fire in The Highlands destroys house and kills dog

The Highlands neighborhood in southwest Shoreline in

mint green. The pale green is the Seattle Golf Club. Shoreline Fire responded to a 2 alarm structure fire in The Highlands neighborhood of Shoreline just before 4am on Sunday, July 10, 2022. Shoreline Fire responded to a 2 alarm structure fire in The Highlands neighborhood of Shoreline just before 4am on Sunday, July 10, 2022.





The house was a total loss and one dog was found deceased. There were no injuries to any residents or crews.





Units from Bothell Fire, Eastside Fire, Kirkland Fire, Seattle Fire and South Snohomish County Fire for their assistance.





The cause is being investigated.





The Highlands is located in the southwest corner of Shoreline (not to be confused with the Richmond Highlands neighborhood). Homes are isolated from each other and the roads are narrow and winding, often near ravines.





Most of the very large homes were built in the early 1900s.











