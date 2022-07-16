Construction update: Lake Forest Park Reservoir Floating Cover Replacement Project

Construction crews welding cover panels together

Photo courtesy SPU

Since then, our contractor has received all engineered materials and had begun to install the floating cover on the west cell. The contractor will continue to deploy and install the cover and anticipates completing the installation in late August. Since then, our contractor has received all engineered materials and had begun to install the floating cover on the west cell. The contractor will continue to deploy and install the cover and anticipates completing the installation in late August.





Liner cleaned and inspected

Photo courtesy SPU

Remaining Construction Activities



The project is expected to be completed by fall 2022. Most of the remaining work will be focused on the west cell of the reservoir, and construction activities will include: