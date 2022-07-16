Construction update: Lake Forest Park Reservoir Floating Cover Replacement Project
Saturday, July 16, 2022
|Construction crews installing floating cover panels
Photo courtesy Seattle Public Utilities
July 2022 Construction Update
After a pause in work due to significant shipment delays, SPU contractor crews resumed working on the Lake Forest Park Reservoir Floating Cover Replacement Project in May.
|Construction crews welding cover panels together
Photo courtesy SPU
Since then, our contractor has received all engineered materials and had begun to install the floating cover on the west cell. The contractor will continue to deploy and install the cover and anticipates completing the installation in late August.
The project is expected to be completed by fall 2022. Most of the remaining work will be focused on the west cell of the reservoir, and construction activities will include:
- Installing the floating cover over the west cell of the reservoir and performing remaining equipment upgrades
- Bringing the reservoir back into operation once final inspection and testing are complete
- Final site restoration and demobilization
0 comments:
Post a Comment