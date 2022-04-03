WeatherWatcher: Wind Advisory in effect Monday midnight to 8pm PDT

Maximum gusts forecast from the National Weather Service in Seattle.

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a high wind advisory for the greater Seattle area, including the cities of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park and to our neighbors north through Everett.





Winds in the area are expected to increase overnight to 25-35 mph with gusts peaking at 50 mph, especially during Monday afternoon. The wind advisory is in effect from Monday morning at midnight until Monday evening at 8pm.





Significant rain is on the way as well for this time of year. The steady rain is expected to break up into showers Monday afternoon, with a slight chance of a thunder shower in the mix. We are looking at about a half inch to three quarters of an inch of rain between now and Monday evening.





Forecast: For the rest of the week, things calm down a bit, but still cooler than normal. Tuesday looks mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Wednesday and Thursday seem to be the driest with even some sunny skies. Highs in the mid-upper 50's on Wednesday, reaching the mid to upper 60's on Thursday. Friday through next weekend the clouds return, and the threat of rain returns with it.





