Nominations open for Shoreline Schools Staff of the Year awards

Sunday, April 3, 2022


Shoreline Schools is recognizing deserving Shoreline Schools staff members and community partners with the 2022 Shoreline Schools Staff of the Year Awards!

Nomination categories include:
  • Administrator of the Year
  • Elementary Educator of the Year
  • Secondary Educator of the Year
  • Educational Specialist of the Year
  • Early Learning Educator (Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center staff)
  • Paraeducator of the Year
  • Support Staff of the Year
  • Office Staff of the Year
  • Community Partner of the Year

If you don't know which category to select for your nominee, select "Unsure." Miscategorized nominations will be corrected to make sure all nominees are in the correct categories before being reviewed by the selection committee.

Nominations can be submitted by staff, students, parents, and community members. Nominating someone is easy and is all done online.

Nominations must be submitted using the online nomination form by 5:00pm on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Award recipients will be honored at an awards ceremony and reception at the Shoreline Room of the Shoreline Center on Thursday, June 2, at 5:30pm. Shoreline Schools staff, families, and community members are invited. 



Post a Comment

