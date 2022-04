Nominations open for Shoreline Schools Staff of the Year awards

Administrator of the Year

Elementary Educator of the Year

Secondary Educator of the Year

Educational Specialist of the Year

Early Learning Educator (Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center staff)

Paraeducator of the Year

Support Staff of the Year

Office Staff of the Year

Community Partner of the Year

Nominations must be submitted using the online nomination form by 5:00pm on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.











Shoreline Schools is recognizing deserving Shoreline Schools staff members and community partners with the 2022 Shoreline Schools Staff of the Year Awards Nomination categories include:If you don't know which category to select for your nominee, select "Unsure." Miscategorized nominations will be corrected to make sure all nominees are in the correct categories before being reviewed by the selection committee.Nominations can be submitted by staff, students, parents, and community members. Nominating someone is easy and is all done online.Award recipients will be honored at an awards ceremony and reception at the Shoreline Room of the Shoreline Center on. Shoreline Schools staff, families, and community members are invited.