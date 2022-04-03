Dandelion Day held at Southwoods Saturday

Bettelinn Brown photo by Janet Way

Story and photos by Janet Way

Bettelinn Brown organized “Dandelion Day “ to remove invasive weeds at the NE 150th entrance to Southwoods park on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Photo by Janet Way
Neighbors worked to clear weeds and litter at this beautiful natural area, connected historically with the original Seattle Naval Hospital site (now Fircrest.)

Photo by Janet Way
Citizens and neighbors care for this park adjacent to Shorecrest High School. It provides welcome respite and fresh air for the Briarcrest neighborhood.

Photo by Janet Way
Invasive English Ivy is an ongoing, pervasive problem.

Photo by Janet Way
Over 15 acres of native growth towers over the path running through the park.

There are still remnants of officers’ housing and other facilities from the WWII era Naval Hospital that served and healed injured sailors and marines.



