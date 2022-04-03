Dandelion Day held at Southwoods Saturday
Sunday, April 3, 2022
Story and photos by Janet Way
Bettelinn Brown organized “Dandelion Day “ to remove invasive weeds at the NE 150th entrance to Southwoods park on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
|Photo by Janet Way
Neighbors worked to clear weeds and litter at this beautiful natural area, connected historically with the original Seattle Naval Hospital site (now Fircrest.)
|Photo by Janet Way
|Photo by Janet Way
Invasive English Ivy is an ongoing, pervasive problem.
There are still remnants of officers’ housing and other facilities from the WWII era Naval Hospital that served and healed injured sailors and marines.
