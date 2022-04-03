Dandelion Day held at Southwoods Saturday

Bettelinn Brown photo by Janet Way





Story and photos by Janet Way





Bettelinn Brown organized “Dandelion Day “ to remove invasive weeds at the NE 150th entrance to Southwoods park on Saturday, April 2, 2022.





Photo by Janet Way

Neighbors worked to clear weeds and litter at this beautiful natural area, connected historically with the original Seattle Naval Hospital site (now Fircrest.)





Photo by Janet Way Citizens and neighbors care for this park adjacent to Shorecrest High School. It provides welcome respite and fresh air for the Briarcrest neighborhood. Citizens and neighbors care for this park adjacent to Shorecrest High School. It provides welcome respite and fresh air for the Briarcrest neighborhood.





Photo by Janet Way

Invasive English Ivy is an ongoing, pervasive problem.





Photo by Janet Way Over 15 acres of native growth towers over the path running through the park. Over 15 acres of native growth towers over the path running through the park.