The monorail turns 60 with a new station at Westlake
Monday, April 4, 2022
All photos by Steven H. Robinson
On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, the Seattle Center Monorail and partners, including The Seattle Kraken, hosted a special celebration marking the 60th birthday of the Seattle Center Monorail.
The event started at the redesigned Westlake Center Station and then proceeded to the Seattle Center Station for refreshments and promotional items.
|Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, Council President Debora Juarez and other dignitaries spoke at the event.
|The new Westlake lobby
This will only grow now that about 3,000 Seattle Kraken fans are using it in each direction to get to Climate Pledge Arena from the Link Light Rail system and downtown parking garages.
The Monorail is an environmental success story, maximizing the use of existing capacity with its green electric operating system and low carbon footprint.
The Monorail is an environmental success story, maximizing the use of existing capacity with its green electric operating system and low carbon footprint.
|The train is in the platform
More needs to be done at the Seattle Center Station to fully restore the system to its original 6000 PPH capacity.
SMS and Seattle Center are leading an effort to upgrade the Seattle Center Station in 2024 (the first time in 60 years) and fully restore the Monorail’s capacity.
SMS and Seattle Center are leading an effort to upgrade the Seattle Center Station in 2024 (the first time in 60 years) and fully restore the Monorail’s capacity.
The project is focused on capacity/accessibility improvements and overall modernization that will set the stage for many more years of high-capacity transit service.
0 comments:
Post a Comment