School Board meeting Tuesday - in person and on Zoom

The Shoreline School Board will hold a Regular Board Meeting on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 in person at 6:00pm in the Shoreline Room, Shoreline Center ( 18560 1st Ave NE ) and streamed via Zoom. The link to join by Zoom and to see the full meeting agenda are below.



Passcode: 544383

Dial-In Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833



Download the full agenda







Please note that there will be six-foot distancing between those in attendance.This meeting will have one report: Annual Asset Preservation Program Report of Building Condition - Shorecrest and Shorewood High Schools.If you would like to provide written public comment for the regular board meeting, you can do so by filling out this online form by 12:00 pm on Tuesday, April 5, and it will be provided to the Board. There will also be a live public comment period during the meeting for those who attend in person or via Zoom.Link to Meeting: