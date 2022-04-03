School Board meeting Tuesday - in person and on Zoom

Sunday, April 3, 2022

The Shoreline School Board will hold a Regular Board Meeting on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 in person at 6:00pm in the Shoreline Room, Shoreline Center (18560 1st Ave NE) and streamed via Zoom. The link to join by Zoom and to see the full meeting agenda are below.

Please note that there will be six-foot distancing between those in attendance.

This meeting will have one report: Annual Asset Preservation Program Report of Building Condition - Shorecrest and Shorewood High Schools.

If you would like to provide written public comment for the regular board meeting, you can do so by filling out this online form by 12:00 pm on Tuesday, April 5, and it will be provided to the Board. There will also be a live public comment period during the meeting for those who attend in person or via Zoom.

Link to Meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87468127779?pwd=L00zd3JnbGI2L2F0SWRtSys3MEtLUT09

Webinar ID: 874 6812 7779
Passcode: 544383
Dial-In Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833


