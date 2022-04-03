Scene on the Sound: Puget Sound was full of sails on Saturday

Sunday, April 3, 2022

And the prize for most colorful goes to...
Photo by Wayne Pridemore
It was a beautiful day Saturday for sailors and photographers.

Photo by Wayne Pridemore
The third race of a series started Saturday, April 2, 2022 off Shilshole Bay Marina. The Corinthian Yacht Club of Seattle was the organizer of the race. 

Photo by Wayne Pridemore
The course went north past Richmond Beach, Edmonds, and then to Possession Point and returned south. Approximately thirty boats participated.
--Wayne Pridemore

Photo by Lee Wolfe
It was a colorful day on Puget Sound with all of the spinnakers flying on a perfect southerly.
- Lee Wolfe

Approximately 30 boats participated in the race
Photo by Jan Hansen
There are more sail boats to the north and south.
--Jan Hansen

And then the bad boys showed up
Photo by Barbara Twaddell
Pirate invasion? I was wondering what these black sails meant so I looked it up. I guess a lot of racing sails are black now because they use carbon fiber for strength.
--Barbara Twaddell



