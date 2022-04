The City of Lake Forest Park is partnering with Albertsons for a FREE Styrofoam and Plastic Bag / Film Recycling Drop-Off Event!





This one day event takes place on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 9:00am to 1:00pm in the City Hall parking lot in the northeast corner of Town Center, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.





Recycling must be clean, dry, and empty.