Art from the Attic art sale April 16, 2022 at ShoreLake Arts

Art from the Attic

ART SALE

Great prices! Great selection!





Saturday, April 16, 2022 - 11:00am - 5:00pm

at the Shoreline Center









SALE LOCATION:

Shoreline Center - South entrance

18560 1st Ave NE

Shoreline, WA 98155



Proceeds from the sale will support Shorelake Arts programming including the gallery, arts education, summer concerts in the park, and the Shoreline Short Short Film Festival.



ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization that promotes the arts in our communities. For more information contact us at 206-417-4645 or







ShoreLake Arts has been collecting generous art donations from the community. Now, it’s time to take advantage and find something new to add to your collection or stock up your art studio with supplies - all at bargain prices.