Art from the Attic art sale April 16, 2022 at ShoreLake Arts

Sunday, April 3, 2022


Art from the Attic
ART SALE
Great prices! Great selection!

Saturday, April 16, 2022 - 11:00am - 5:00pm
at the Shoreline Center

ShoreLake Arts has been collecting generous art donations from the community. Now, it’s time to take advantage and find something new to add to your collection or stock up your art studio with supplies - all at bargain prices. 

There are hundreds of items to choose from including: fine art (framed and unframed), sculpture, posters (framed and unframed), matted prints, frames, gently used art supplies, ceramics, glass art, handmade jewelry, artisan works and art books and more!

SALE LOCATION:
Shoreline Center - South entrance
18560 1st Ave NE
Shoreline, WA 98155

Proceeds from the sale will support Shorelake Arts programming including the gallery, arts education, summer concerts in the park, and the Shoreline Short Short Film Festival.

ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization that promotes the arts in our communities. For more information contact us at 206-417-4645 or gallery@shorelakearts.org.



Posted by DKH at 4:06 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  