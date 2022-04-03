Art from the Attic art sale April 16, 2022 at ShoreLake Arts
Sunday, April 3, 2022
ART SALE
Great prices! Great selection!
Saturday, April 16, 2022 - 11:00am - 5:00pm
at the Shoreline Center
ShoreLake Arts has been collecting generous art donations from the community. Now, it’s time to take advantage and find something new to add to your collection or stock up your art studio with supplies - all at bargain prices.
There are hundreds of items to choose from including: fine art (framed and unframed), sculpture, posters (framed and unframed), matted prints, frames, gently used art supplies, ceramics, glass art, handmade jewelry, artisan works and art books and more!
SALE LOCATION:
Shoreline Center - South entrance
18560 1st Ave NE
Shoreline, WA 98155
Proceeds from the sale will support Shorelake Arts programming including the gallery, arts education, summer concerts in the park, and the Shoreline Short Short Film Festival.
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization that promotes the arts in our communities. For more information contact us at 206-417-4645 or gallery@shorelakearts.org.
