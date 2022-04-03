LFP Mayor: Sustainability of Our Amenities and Infrastructure





This summer, we will begin discussing the 2023-2024 biennial budget and a big part of that discussion will be financial sustainability and how we will pay for the things we already have and the things we want moving forward.



It's time to roll up our sleeves and work together to figure out the path we take moving forward — how do we sustain what we have and develop new projects.





An opportunity for you to share your thoughts with me about that is at the upcoming Coffee with the Mayor event. We are getting closer to determining a date, time, and location, and will advertise the information once it has been decided upon.









We have also heard from residents that additional sidewalks are an important piece of infrastructure for our community.As we all know, everything comes at a price and, as we move forward, I along with the City Council and residents, must give some serious thought to decisions on how we will pay to maintain current amenities and construct the new ones desired by the community.