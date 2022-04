Celebrating National Poetry Month in April with a Call for Free Verse Haiku by Shoreline Residents

Sunrise over the Cascades

Photo by Mike Remarcke





In anticipation of an upcoming Sidewalk Poetry Pilot Program, and in celebration of, Shoreline Public Art invites residents to submit up to fivefor consideration for permanent imprint on a variety of sidewalk locations in 2022 and beyond.Poems do not need to follow the 5-7-5 syllable count (17 total) as in the original Japanese form but should be between 180-280 characters in three or four lines; final formatting and fabrication TBD by the City in conjunction with the artist.Poems may reflect other aspects of haiku, such as the general theme of nature and the seasons, or the "what, when, where" structure outlined in Naomi Beth Wakan's DISPELLING THE MYTH OF 5, 7, 5 – League of Canadian Poets . Later iterations will seek submissions more broadly across the region; no particular experience is required for the pilot program; any Shoreline resident of any age may submit.Poems may be in any language; poems in other languages than English should include a translation in English. There is no fee to apply; poems will be selected by the end of National Poetry Month in April () with $100 offered per accepted poem for a maximum of three per poet.We seek 15 poems by the deadline. Submissions can be sent toin the subject line, a Word document with all five poems, brief biography (optional), and contact information. Notifications by May 15. Stay tuned for future submission opportunities from the broader Salish Sea region.Questions may be directed to the Public Art Coordinator, dfrancis@shorelinewa.gov