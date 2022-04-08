Third Place Books raised over $10,000 for Transgender Law Center

Friday, April 8, 2022

Photo courtesy Third Place Books

The Transgender Law Center (TLC) changes law, policy, and attitudes so that all people can live safely, authentically, and free from discrimination regardless of their gender identity or expression. TLC is the largest national trans-led organization advocating for a world in which all people are free to define themselves and their futures.

In light of the unprecedented wave of state legislation targeting LGTBQ+ Americans across the United States, Third Place Books decided to donate 20% of all sales on Saturday, April 2, 2022 to the Transgender Law Center.

Customers responded and on April 7, Third Place Books wrote a check for $10,300 to the TLC.

This past Saturday, ALL OF YOU helped raise a little over 10,000 for the Transgender Law Center.  
THANK YOU to all our amazing customers for coming in and ordering online. 
We seriously could not have done this without you. 
Let's keep loving and protecting each other. 💗


