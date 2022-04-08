NE 175th from 5th to the freeway closed overnight on Monday
Friday, April 8, 2022
On Monday, April 11, 2022 Sound Transit will close both directions of NE 175th St from 5th Ave NE to the I-5 underpass.
This includes the closure of both NE 175th St to Northbound I-5 on and off-ramps.
The road will be closed overnight from 10:00pm to 5:00am; however, local access will be maintained.
The closure will be utilized for guideway construction as part of the Light Rail Lynnwood Link Extension project.
