NE 175th from 5th to the freeway closed overnight on Monday

Friday, April 8, 2022

Suggested detour routes
from Sound Transit
On Monday, April 11, 2022 Sound Transit will close both directions of NE 175th St from 5th Ave NE to the I-5 underpass.

This includes the closure of both NE 175th St to Northbound I-5 on and off-ramps.

The road will be closed overnight from  10:00pm to 5:00am; however, local access will be maintained.

The closure will be utilized for guideway construction as part of the Light Rail Lynnwood Link Extension project.




Posted by DKH at 4:09 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  