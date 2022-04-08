Volunteer opportunities at Shoreline Hopelink Food Bank

Volunteers at Shoreline Food Bank

Photo courtesy Hopelink After two years of pandemic adjustments, the Shoreline Food Bank is reopening for indoor distribution on May 2, 2022.





They will be open Tuesday through Friday, working hard to serve Shoreline’s community members.





With that said, they are actively recruiting flexible and supportive volunteers for all distribution shifts.





They have 60 spots to fill by Tuesday, May 3.



