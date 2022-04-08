Volunteer opportunities at Shoreline Hopelink Food Bank

After two years of pandemic adjustments, the Shoreline Food Bank is reopening for indoor distribution on May 2, 2022. 

They will be open Tuesday through Friday, working hard to serve Shoreline’s community members. 

With that said, they are actively recruiting flexible and supportive volunteers for all distribution shifts. 

They have 60 spots to fill by Tuesday, May 3. 

If you are interested, please register to volunteer through Hopelink’s website at the Volunteer Hub and take the online orientation.

If you have any questions, you are welcome to email Olivia omassot@hopelink.org or Johnny jfikru@hopelink.org

Shift times:
  • Tuesday: 9:30am-12:30pm, 12pm-3:30pm (two shifts)
  • Wednesday: 12:30pm-4:30pm, 4:30pm-7:30pm (two shifts)
  • Thursday: 12:30pm-4:30pm
  • Friday: 9:30am-1:30pm

The shifts reflect arriving 30 minutes early for prep and 30 minutes after close for cleanup. Please note that mask usage will be high encouraged but not required.

Hopelink.org Shoreline food bank is located at 17837 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133 behind Ronald Methodist Church.



