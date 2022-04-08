Former Shoreline resident Lien Titus featured on King 5's Evening Magazine for the Food Pantry she created in her Seattle neighborhood

Friday, April 8, 2022

Lien's pantry
Photo by Lien Titus
Lien Titus has battled the pandemic and cancer to keep providing food to neighbors in need.

When Titus was diagnosed with cancer last year, doctor's orders put the free pantry on pause.

"Because I was starting up the chemo and radiation," she explained.

She's still fighting the effects of the disease, but it can't keep her away from her beloved pantry.

"I can't sit still," she said.


Lien at Costco buying food with donated funds
Photo courtesy Lien Titus
See the story here: This cupboard is stocked for all to share

Lien has an oversize cupboard and collects donations from neighbors to shop for the pantry. Neighbors also donate food to keep the pantry going.

There is a  GoFundMe page for donations.

Judkins Park is a neighborhood in central Seattle.



