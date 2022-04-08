Suspect arrested in February 2020 homicide of 7-11 store clerk; Detectives also recommend 1st Degree Murder charge for a second suspect

Nagendiram Kandasamy was murdered while

Mr. Kandasamy was working his shift at an Edmonds 7-11 store on Highway 99, six blocks north of Shoreline, when he was shot and killed shortly after an armed assailant burst into the location and jumped onto the counter.





Mr. Kandasamy was working his shift at an Edmonds 7-11 store on Highway 99, six blocks north of Shoreline, when he was shot and killed shortly after an armed assailant burst into the location and jumped onto the counter.





The arrested female had been previously taken into custody during a March 15, 2020, search warrant operation in Enumclaw. Yesterday's arrest culminated in the female being booked for 1st -Degree Murder and Attempted 1st -Degree Robbery.





Additionally, detectives will recommend charges of 1st -Degree Murder, Attempted 1st -Degree Robbery, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm for a 25-year-old male from Enumclaw who is currently in custody on unrelated charges at the Pierce County Jail. This male had also been taken into custody during the March 2020 operation.





Detectives worked closely with the Snohomish County Prosecutor's Office as they navigated through their investigation. The complex case has involved countless hours of work, including search warrants and the forensic analysis of evidence.





While the COVID pandemic crisis provided some limitations or delays, the case remained the highest of priorities for the Edmonds Police Department. In doing so, they solicited the assistance of the Snohomish County Violent Offenders Task Force, who worked extensively to locate the suspect.





However, on April 6, 2022, the female suspect was arrested by Auburn Police, who located and arrested her during a traffic stop.





Statement from Chief Michelle Bennett: "The cowardly act that took the life of Mr. Kandasamy left a profound impact on his family and our community. "From its first moments, the women and men of Edmonds PD worked tirelessly towards putting this case together and taking a violent suspect off the street. While our detectives led the investigation, they had assistance from several law enforcement partners. This was a total team effort. "We will continue working with the prosecutor's office to support their prosecution of the dangerous suspects. These arrests and charges are not a conclusion, but they bring us closer to providing justice for the Kandasamy family."





If the public has any information on this case, please contact: Policetips@edmondswa.gov or Tip Line 425-771-0212.





Update: the suspect has been released from jail for now, according to an



, according to an article in MLTNews.com

"The prosecutor’s office didn’t have enough time to prepare the charging documents, so they had to let her go – for now. Edmonds police say they are confident they have a case ready for court. Now, detectives and prosecutors have a little more time to make sure they can prove their case and provide answers to two years of pain."











