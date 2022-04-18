Shorewood Tennis wins two more matches

Emily Lin hits a groundstroke The Shorewood tennis team continued to win by defeating WesCo 4A Lake Stevens 7-0, on Tuesday April 12, 2022. The Shorewood tennis team continued to win by defeating WesCo 4A Lake Stevens 7-0, on Tuesday April 12, 2022.





Shorewood hosted conference opponent Meadowdale, on Thursday April 14th, and beat the Mavericks 7-0.



Shorewood improved their record to 8-0 overall and 3-0 in WesCo South and is in first place in league.





They have recorded 54 individual wins and only 2 individual losses against all opponents.



The Lake Stevens match was a rematch with last year's WesCo 4A champions.





The Vikings, who last year had 15 seniors, met Shorewood last season in a season ending match with both teams undefeated at 9-0. The Shorewood team won the match 4-3 to finish undefeated.





The match up this year was not as close with Shorewood winning 7-0, as Lake Stevens had a young team after losing all of their seniors to graduation.





The doubles were led by number 1 team of Emma Okamura and Emma Nelson who won their 5th straight match in straight sets.





The singles line up of Emily Lin, Lindsay Rand, Rylie Gettmann and Sophia Serwold continued to sweep all of their opponents.





The Meadowdale match was an important league match as the Mavericks are always a challenge. The match featured two of the top number 1 singles players, Shorewood’s Emily Lin and Sydney Wright from Meadowdale.



Lin played a very strong game and won the first set 6-3. Wright was tenacious and made great shots and rallied to win the second set 6-3. The match became a battle of wits and determination with both players hitting great shots and looking for an advantage. Lin was able to prevail in a hard fought third set and win 6-3 and remain undefeated in her individual matches.





The rest of the Shorewood team also elevated their play to sweep in singles and doubles.





Winning, for Shorewood, in singles were Lindsay Rand, Rylie Gettmann and Sophia Serwold.





Shorewood’s doubles also completed the sweep, Emma Nelson and Emma Okamura, Hannah Alexander and Carryn Petersen, Ava Lamb and Mari Brittle.





Shorewood will play three conference opponents next week, travel to Mountlake Terrace on Monday, host Lynnwood on Wednesday and host Edmonds-Woodway on Friday. All matches start at 3:30pm.



WESCO 3A/2A SOUTH

Shorewood 7, Meadowdale 0

At Shorewood H.S.



Singles

Emily Lin (SW) def. Sydney Wright 6-3, 3-6, 6-3; Lindsay Rand (SW) def. Katelynn Wyckoff 6-0, 7-6 (7-2); Rylie Gettman (SW) def. Sabrina Reonal 6-1, 6-1; Sophia Serwold (SW) def. Aasha Lee 6-0, 6-1. Doubles