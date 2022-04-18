Local COVID-19 case numbers as of Friday, April 15, 2022
Monday, April 18, 2022
COVID-19 Case Numbers as of Friday, April 15, 2022
According to Public Health Seattle and King County, COVID-19 cases are rising slowly but steadily over the past month. In our region, the Omicron surge rose rapidly in December and peaked in early January. A steep decline followed, hitting a low point in mid-March. Since that time, cases have started to rise again more slowly, but are much lower than the peak we saw in January.
|KING COUNTY CASES
To put our current number of cases in perspective, at the peak of the Omicron surge, we were seeing an average of 6,500 new cases reported daily.
Currently, we’re seeing an average of 484 new cases each day. That’s about three times the number of cases reported at the low point we experienced a month ago, but 7% of the number at the Omicron peak.
The numbers reported in this article are still being verified as the reporting agencies strive to confirm cause of death, remove duplicates, verify residence, and catch up to a huge backlog from January's surge.
King county cases
- Total confirmed cases - 358,866
- Cases in past 7 days - 3,558 - 37% increase from previous 7 days
King county hospitalizations
- Total hospitalizations - 11,422
- Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 31 - 21% decrease from previous 7 days
King county deaths
- Total deaths - 2,722
- Deaths in past 14 days - 14 - 60% decrease from previous 14 days
Seattle Cases
- Total confirmed cases - 101,573
- Cases in past 7 days - 1,889 - 38% increase from previous 7 days
Seattle Hospitalizations
- Total hospitalizations - 2,428
- Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 13 - 8% increase from previous 7 days
- Total deaths - 641
- Deaths in 14 days - 3 - 0% change from previous 14 days
Shoreline cases
- Total confirmed cases - 8,445
- Cases in past 7 days - 98 - 47% increase in past 7 days
Shoreline Hospitalizations
- Total hospitalizations - 292
- Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 0 - 100% decrease in past 7 days
Shoreline Deaths
- Total deaths - 129
- Deaths in 14 days - 0 - 100% decrease in past 14 days
Lake Forest Park cases
- Total confirmed cases - 1,534
- Cases in past 7 days - 25 - 108% increase over previous 7 days
Lake Forest Park Hospitalizations
- Total hospitalizations - 33
- Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 0 - no change
Lake Forest Park Deaths
- Total deaths - 6
- Deaths in 14 days - 0 - no change
