Local COVID-19 case numbers as of Friday, April 15, 2022

KING COUNTY CASES

According to Public Health Seattle and King County, COVID-19 cases are rising slowly but steadily over the past month. In our region, the Omicron surge rose rapidly in December and peaked in early January. A steep decline followed, hitting a low point in mid-March. Since that time, cases have started to rise again more slowly, but are much lower than the peak we saw in January.





To put our current number of cases in perspective, at the peak of the Omicron surge, we were seeing an average of 6,500 new cases reported daily.





Currently, we’re seeing an average of 484 new cases each day. That’s about three times the number of cases reported at the low point we experienced a month ago, but 7% of the number at the Omicron peak.







