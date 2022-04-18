Continuing Education: Learn Voice-Over Broadcasting

Monday, April 18, 2022

Learn Voice-Over Broadcasting at Shoreline Community College

This class is for students who want to advance their career or just explore voice-over for fun! 

In what could be the most enlightening 2 hours you've ever spent, this class will show you how you can actually begin using your speaking voice for commercials, films, videos, and more. 

Most people go about it the wrong way. In this introductory class, you will learn about a unique, outside the box way to break into this creative, fulfilling, and potentially lucrative industry. 

Voice-overs can be managed on your own terms, on your own turf, in your own time, and with minimal overhead! Whether you choose to pursue voice-overs part-time or full-time, this could be the game changer you¿ve been looking for.

More information and registration here

5/17 - 6:00 – 8:00 pm - Tuesday (1) - Fee:
$39 - Lisa Foster - Location: 1500 Building,
Shoreline Community College Campus 
On-campus 1500 building

