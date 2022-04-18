Calligraphy for Spring: Create beautiful Mother's Day cards in SCC workshop Saturday

Monday, April 18, 2022

Calligraphy for Spring workshop at SCC

REGISTER NOW for this 1 day workshop on April 23, 2022: https://www.campusce.net/shoreline/course/course.aspx?C=124&pc=4&mc=0&sc=0

Learn to use brush lettering combined with botanicals and flourishes to create beautiful Mother’s Day cards and special spring projects. 

In this workshop, we will explore the basics and learn an alphabet that will be adaptable for many uses. Supplies are included.

Saturday 4/23 - 10:00am – 2:00pm - Fee: $59 - Kathy Barker - Location: 1500 Building, Shoreline Community College Campus 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133



